Malaysian official says train crash caused by human error

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s transport minister says a preliminary investigation shows a train driver’s negligence caused a collision between two light rail trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people. A fully automated metro train carrying 213 passengers collided Monday night with a vacant train that was being driven manually in a tunnel. It was the first major crash for the 23-year-old metro system. Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong says the driver of the vacant train was going the wrong way. He says 21 people remain hospitalized, including six in critical condition and three requiring ventilator support.