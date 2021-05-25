Mexico’s long delay of vaccines for Latin America nears end

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat says shipments of a long-delayed lot of AstraZeneca vaccines will finally be sent to Argentina. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said about 800,000 doses will be flown to Argentina this weekend. The effort to fill and finish the vaccines at a Mexican plant took almost three months longer than originally expected. Ebrard acknowledged Tuesday it had been “a long, complex, hazardous process.” The vaccines were produced in bulk in Argentina and sent to Mexico for bottling. But the Mexican plant ran into problems, in part because it had difficulties in obtaining specialized filters.