Migration lawsuit launched against EU’s border agency

BRUSSELS (AP) — A group of human rights lawyers has launched legal action against the European Union’s border and coast guard agency at the bloc’s top court. They accuse Frontex of illegal ‘pushbacks’ that violate the rights of people trying to seek asylum and other breaches of international law. The case was filed at the European Court of Justice by Front-Lex; a legal hub challenging EU migration policies. It involves a woman from Burundi and a Congolese unaccompanied minor who tried to apply for asylum on the Greek island of Lesbos last year. The lawyers said Tuesday that it’s the first time Frontex has been taken before the Luxembourg-based ECJ in 17 years of operations.