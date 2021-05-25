Millennial Money: Set your strategy for Memorial Day sales

For consumers shopping on Memorial Day this year, much of that shopping will happen online, as opposed to inside a physical store. But regardless of where you shop over the holiday weekend, there are plenty of ways to save money, including making a list ahead of time, setting a budget and spreading your search across a variety of stores. A broad swath of product categories will be discounted, as holiday sales during the pandemic will differ slightly from past events we’re used to seeing. Retailers will mark down apparel, appliances, outdoor furniture and more.