Minnesota Update: 45.2 percent of population fully vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - New data on Tuesday released by the Minnesota Department of Health states that just over 45 percent of Minnesotans have now received at least one shot in the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 2,512,458 people, or 45.2 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,863,854 persons, or 51.5 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Sunday, the data most recently available, show that 55.8 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 51.7 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 98 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 48.8 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 44.6 percent have completed the vaccine series. 89 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

There were eleven additional deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 7,381 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,416 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update there were 256 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County saw one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 599,477 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,530 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 43,004 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 586,968 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,845,392. The Department reported that about 4,229,117 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 31,883 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,458 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.