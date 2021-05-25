New patrol dog joins Vernon County Sheriff’s Department

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff announced one of his officers will soon have a new K-9 partner working alongside him.

Sheriff John Spears said that Deputy Sheriff Mark Bellacero teams up soon with Dax, a Sable German Shepard. The sheriff's office first began the search for a new K-9 back in December 2020.

Authorities said they were eventually able to find and purchase Dax from Brandon Lamere of Mid-West Working Dogs LLC, thanks in large part to the community's support and donations.

The dual-purpose K-9 was born in Germany on August 7, 2019. Currently, Dax is being trained as a patrol dog, specializing in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, and handler protection, as well as tracking and article searches.

Once his training is complete, Dax will have certifications from both Mid-West Working Dogs LLC and the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA). The sheriff's office notes that both Dax and Deputy Bellacero's training should be finished by early June.

Additionally, Sheriff Spears stated he thanks the citizens and organizations of Vernon County, as this would not have been possible without their support.

All those interested in visiting Dax can attend a meet and greet at the Vernon Country Sheriff's Office on June 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attendees can watch a short swearing-in ceremony with Dax and Sheriff Spears at the start of the event.