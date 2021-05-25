Onalaska Girls and Boys Teams sweep the second Holmen Open

Onalaska Girls and Boys Teams sweep the second Holmen OpenNew
HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Six teams competed in the second Holmen Open on Tuesday evening. Cashton, De Soto, Holmen, Onalaska, Luther, and Sparta competed.
Notable performances:
Holmen's Rayna Baumgarn received first place honors in Girls' Discus with a throw of 103 feet and 4 inches.
Onalaska's Kora Malecek defeated her opponents by a two-minute margin in the Girls' 3200M Race.
Onalaska's Nicky Odem was victorious in the Boys' 200M Dash with a time of 24.02 seconds.
Holmen's Tanner Groshek won the Boys' 800M Race with a time of 2 minutes and 3 seconds.
Onalaska Girls finished in first with 207.5 points.
Onalaska Boys finished in first with 180 points.
Full Girls Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/holm2_21g.pdf
Full Boys Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/holm2_21b.pdf