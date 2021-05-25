Onalaska Girls and Boys Teams sweep the second Holmen Open

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Six teams competed in the second Holmen Open on Tuesday evening. Cashton, De Soto, Holmen, Onalaska, Luther, and Sparta competed.

Notable performances:

Holmen's Rayna Baumgarn received first place honors in Girls' Discus with a throw of 103 feet and 4 inches.

Onalaska's Kora Malecek defeated her opponents by a two-minute margin in the Girls' 3200M Race.

Onalaska's Nicky Odem was victorious in the Boys' 200M Dash with a time of 24.02 seconds.

Holmen's Tanner Groshek won the Boys' 800M Race with a time of 2 minutes and 3 seconds.

Onalaska Girls finished in first with 207.5 points.

Onalaska Boys finished in first with 180 points.

Full Girls Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/holm2_21g.pdf

Full Boys Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/holm2_21b.pdf