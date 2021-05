LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers defeated the Aquinas Blugolds 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Onalaska scored the go ahead goal in the 78th minute and with 80:44 on the clock, the game was ended due to a lightning warning.

Onalaska is now 7-0-1 and Aquinas is now 6-1-1.