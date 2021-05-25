Police make arrest in Iowa hit-and-run death of pedestrian

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death earlier this month of a woman on Interstate 35 in West Des Moines. Police say 19-year-old Frank Alan Davidson, of Earlham, was arrested late Monday on charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death of 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell, of Oskaloosa. Waddell’s body was found on May 9 off the shoulder of the interstate. In court documents, investigators say an Iowa Transportation Department camera captured video of Davidson’s vehicle swerving off the interstate just before midnight on May 8 and hitting Waddell. Police say witnesses reported Davidson was seen drunk at a party the night of the crash.