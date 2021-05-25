Remembering Vietnam Veterans-La Crosse teen raises efforts for memorial statue

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- A project years in the making broke ground today.

A new Vietnam Veterans Statue will be welcomed into Veteran's Freedom Park in La Crosse.

The project comes through the years of effort by La Crosse teen, Jordan Briskey. Briskey has worked over 6 years to have a Vietnam Veteran's statue installed in the park and today phase one construction broke ground.

But why did Briskey go through all the effort to have a statue built?

Briskey commented on his reasoning for the project.

"I think just like every American I'm proud to be an American really because we live in the greatest country on Earth and we got to pay tribute to those who gave up their lives and I'm proud to do it."

Briskey knows of no immediate family members that served in the Vietnam War, but after talking with veterans, he was inspired to have their stories heard in our community.

Additionally, veterans are excited to share stories of the war with the community.

" I think it's important for local people to feel a connection. I don't think how many people know that 28 young men from La Crosse were killed in Vietnam."

If you wish to donate to Jordan's cause and help in the construction efforts, you can donate by calling 608- 799-7524 or 608-769-6101.