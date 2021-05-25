Rocori schools promise change after racist bullying reports

COLD SPRING, Minn. (AP) — Leaders of a rural, central Minnesota school district say they plan to reexamine policies on bullying and discipline following reports that students of color have been targets of racist harassment. Andrea Robinson says her Black children have repeatedly been targets of racist behavior in Rocori public schools. Robinson said they’ve been called a racial epithet by other students and have been singled out unfairly for discipline when they lashed out in response, Minnesota Public Radio reported. School board chairman Jason Wesenberg says members will meet and develop an action plan. The Rocori school district has about 2,000 students, who come from the Stearns County towns of Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond.