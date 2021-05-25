Search underway for person in rural Houston County

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A search is underway for a missing person in rural Houston County.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is coordinating the search which is concentrated near Chicken Ridge Road just off of County Highway 25 west of La Crescent. They have been there since shortly after sunrise this morning.

Much of the area is dense woods and farmland.

The sheriff's office has not released information on who the searchers are looking for.

WXOW will provide updates as new information becomes available.