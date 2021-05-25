Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Strong t-storms expected...

A cold front will move into the area late this afternoon and evening, and it will interact with very warm and humid air. Showers and t-storms will trigger, and there will be a possibility of severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. Large hail and damaging straight line winds will be the main threat, but there is a small risk of a tornado spin up.

Slight risk of severe t-storms...

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight to marginal risk of severe t-storms for the area between 5 and 10 pm this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are possible as a line of t-storms develops over Minnesota and sweeps eastward into Wisconsin. An isolated tornado is a small possibility, but we shouldn't see a risk of flooding.

Colder weather on the way...

Temperatures ahead of the front have been in the 80s, but behind the system colder Canadian air will move southward. Our highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s Wednesday, and they retreat back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will return at that time. By the weekend readings will rebound.

Have a safe evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden