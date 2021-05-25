Spotlight on rookies making early impact in the NHL playoffs

A handful of rookies are making an impact early in the NHL playoffs. Three rookie goaltenders have won a game. They are New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, Carolina’s Alex Nedeljkovic and Florida’s Spencer Knight. All are still playing. The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are getting major production from rookie forward Ross Colton. Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov is the likely rookie of the year and he just scored a big goal. The first round is proving to be something of a rookie showcase for the NHL.