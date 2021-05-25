The last day of humidity brings strong to severe storm chances

It’s another mild overnight as temperatures settle in the 60s with overcast skies. There will be a few showers through the morning commute. So grab the umbrella because you may need it this afternoon.

As temperatures warm to the mid-80s again today instability will build ahead of a cold front. By the late afternoon into the early evening, storms will start to pop up. A marginal to slight risk for severe weather is possible. Large hail and straight-line winds are the main threats with the potential for an isolated tornado.

Storms will move on and the cold front starts to track southeast overnight. Temperatures stay mild in the 60s but it will feel more comfortable without the humidity.

Into Wednesday, skies will clear behind the cold front. Due to northerly winds and cold air sinking in, temperatures will hold to the seasonal 70s.

Yet, it will get cooler as we head towards the end of the week. Into Thursday morning temperatures will drop into the cool 40s. Then gray and rainy skies return throughout the day Thursday. This will limit temperatures to the 50s. Below average days will spread into Saturday. However, by Saturday the sunshine will gradually return.

Stay safe!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett