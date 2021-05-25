Thousands evacuated in India as strong cyclone inches closer

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are evacuating low-lying areas of two Indian states to escape a strong cyclone barreling toward the eastern coast. Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall Wednesday in West Bengal and Odisha states. It comes amid a coronavirus surge, complicating India’s efforts to deal with both. The chief minister in Odisha appealed to people moving to cyclone shelters to wear double masks and maintain social distancing. Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed in coastal regions of the two states for evacuation and any possible rescue operations. A cyclone that hit India’s west coast last week killed more than 140 people.