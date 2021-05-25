Threats mount up against top European beauty spot in Hungary

SZIGLIGET, Hungary (AP) — A wave of construction around Central Europe’s largest lake in recent years has led some to worry about the future of Hungary’s Lake Balaton. The government views the popular lake as a potential goldmine for domestic and international tourism. It has earmarked more than $1 billion for railroad improvements, roads, marinas and the renovation and construction of hotels and guesthouses. But activists and conservationists say the lake’s delicate ecosystem is in jeopardy, with disruption of its extensive network of reeds causing an imbalance in water quality. Others say the proliferation of luxury hotels threatens to make the so-called “Hungarian sea” a playground for the rich.