Two BOP workers admit crimes on morning of Epstein’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Bureau of Prisons guards have admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein’s jail death in a deferred prosecution deal that will spare them a criminal record if they fully cooperate with investigators. Guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas agreed to the deals Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. They admitted their guilt to Judge Analisa Torres, who signed orders approving the agreements. Epstein took his life at a Manhattan lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death spawned scrutiny of the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s operations.