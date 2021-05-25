Two dead when semis crash near Oakdale in Monroe County

OAKDALE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are dead in an early morning collision between two semis on eastbound I-90 near Oakdale in Monroe County.

It happened at 3:18 a.m. by mile marker 46.6 according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. They report that one of the semis involved crashed into another semi. One of the semis then rolled over.

The state patrol, along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Tomah Fire and Rescue, and Medflight all came to the scene to assist.

The driver of a red Kenworth semi, identified only as a 57-year-old man from Princeton, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a blue Kenworth semi, identified as a 39-year-old man from Bradley, Illinois, was flown to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse where he later died from his injuries.

The easbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours due to the crash. They have since reopened to traffic.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the collision.