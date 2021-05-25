U.S. Secretary of Labor visits La Crosse to discuss American Jobs Plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Dairyland Power Cooperative Service Center in La Crosse on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Biden-Harris administration's American Jobs Plan.

After taking a short tour around Dairyland Power Cooperative Service Center and talking with employees, U.S. Secretary Marty Walsh spoke to a crowd about the Biden-Harris administration's American Jobs Plan.

Walsh was joined by Rep. Ron Kind and members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He said Dairyland Power Cooperative Service Center's facility is American innovation at work. Walsh then discussed what the administration's plan consists of.

"We have an amazing opportunity with the American Jobs Plan right now," said Walsh. "It's an infrastructure plan, about $2 trillion."

He explained that it's not the typical infrastructure plan that you would think of when you think infrastructure. While it does include roads and bridges, it also includes fiber optic cables being put all across America, especially rural America to make sure that people have connectivity.

Walsh explained that the plan also includes job training and investing in the future. He said it is not limited to certain locations but it is for everyone across the country. He said it's important to stay ahead of every other nation in the world in terms of technology and innovations.

"This plan lays down that foundation," said Walsh.

He explained that with the pandemic, so many people have lost their jobs and the best thing to do is retrain them and get them a job again. Walsh explained that the plan is for every single American, not for a certain party. It's not about rural vs. urban or Democrat vs. Republican. He said it's about improving after the pandemic and re-building.

"This should not be a Democrat vs. Republican bill. This should be about every single American," said Walsh. "It's about putting the American person first. Don't ask what party they belong to. I don't care if they are a Progressive, or Conservative, or a Democrat, or Republican, it doesn't matter."

He explained that he doesn't see the items on the bill as being Democratic, but rather things that can benefit all different people. Walsh said 2020 impacted every job market as a whole.

"The pandemic hit us in ways we weren't expecting," said Walsh. "It's wreaked havoc on all industries across America."

He explained that the jobs plan isn't about ensuring people get back to work today, it's about an investment in the future.

"Workforce development before the pandemic and after the pandemic, it is so key. There are new emerging technologies in industries all across America every day," Walsh said. "I think we need to continue to train our young people and people that want to be trained into these fields to give more opportunities to get into the middle class."

He said the workforce development money is for training people in order to get good paying jobs, putting a roof over their heads, and taking care of their families. Walsh said visiting La Crosse and other places gives him the opportunity to talk with local lawmakers and workers to learn specifically what's working and what's not as far as where the money goes.