Venezuela asks Spain to extradite leading opposition figure

MADRID (AP) — Venezuela has filed a request to get a prominent opposition activist extradited from Spain to complete the remaining 8 years of a 14-year prison sentence for instigating violence in antigovernment protests and other crimes. Leopoldo López is a former Caracas-area mayor who has led some of the recent years’ biggest challenges to the rule of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. He fled the country last year and found shelter in Spain. It wasn’t immediately clear if the Spanish government or the National Court, which handles all extradition matters in the country, would allow the lengthy extradition procedure to begin.