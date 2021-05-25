Vernon County sets summer schedule for COVID testing

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Health Department offers testing for COVID-19 throughout the summer.

They scheduled drive-through testing at the Old County Highway Shop at 602 North Main Street in Viroqua once a month from June through August.

The first one is set for June 15, followed by July 27, and ending with one on August 25.

All three run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People who want testing can pre-register at this website.

Testing is free and available to anyone age 12 months or older.

The health department advises that lines may be long so people coming for testing should be prepared to wait. Those in line must remain in their vehicles according to the health department.