Biden to meet Putin for Geneva summit amid US-Russia tension

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Geneva. The face-to-face meeting between the leaders comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia in the first months of Biden’s administration. The White House confirmed details of the summit on Tuesday. The White House and the Kremlin say the leaders will discuss a range of issues. The leaders’ June 16 meeting is being tacked on to the end of Biden’s first international trip as president next month when he visits Britain for a meeting of Group of Seven leaders and Brussels for the NATO summit. Biden proposed a summit in a call with Putin in April.