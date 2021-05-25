Wisconsin Update: 41.1 percent fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Figures released Tuesday afternoon from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services showed nearly 2.4 million residents are finished with the process to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The data stated 2,391,907 people, or 41.1 percent of the state's population, are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The numbers said that 2,735,672 people or 47 percent of residents in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine according to DHS.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 128,402 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 46.8 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 115,498, or 42.1 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 62,998 people or 53.4 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 56,159 people in La Crosse County or 47.6 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population completing the series of COVID vaccinations: Monroe: 32.4 percent, Vernon: 38.8 percent, Trempealeau: 44.9 percent, and Jackson: 33.6 percent.

DHS said there were eight new deaths in the state from COVID-19 in its Tuesday update. The number of deaths in the state from the virus is 6,998.

75 people were hospitalized in the past day as well.

With another 376 cases, it raises the total number of cases to 608,959 since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 2,399 tests came back negative.

Of all positive cases reported, 5954,8826 or 97.9 percent, are considered recovered.

