BREAKING: Accident closes part of I-90 near Dakota

DAKOTA, Minn. (WXOW) - An accident has closed a portion of I-90 by Dakota where Highway 14-61 splits off.

It happened around 1:25 p.m. According to our crew on the scene, a cattle truck crashed around the bridge by where the interstate and highway split.

Witnesses told WXOW that cattle were seen milling about in the area after the crash.

Traffic is detoured off the interstate at the Dakota exit and moving through there before getting back on the highway.

There is no information on any injuries related to the crash.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as details become available.