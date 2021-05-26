Brewers designate veteran RHP Josh Lindblom for assignment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated for assignment veteran right-hander Josh Lindblom. The Brewers made the move while recalling left-hander Eric Lauer from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate to start Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres. The 33-year-old Lindblom owns a 9.72 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. The Brewers signed Lindblom to a $,9.125,000, three-year contract in December 2019 after he’d posted a 63-34 mark and 3.55 ERA in five seasons in South Korea. Lindblom went 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA while making 10 starts and 12 overall appearances for Milwaukee last season.