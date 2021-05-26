Central hosting 99th annual Memorial Day ceremony on Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a tradition that dates back to 1923, Central High School in La Crosse hosts its annual Memorial Day program Friday morning in front of the school.

The program begins at 9:20 a.m. on the Losey Boulevard side of the building.

Due to COVID mitigation efforts, members of the public aren't able to attend the event. Instead, the district plans to live-stream the event to the school and to the community.

Along with a flag presentation and music from Central's robed choir, the main speaker is Aliyah Richling, a 2007 Central graduate. Richling is an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band stationed in Nebraska.

“The Central High School Memorial Day ceremony has always held a special place in my heart, especially when I was a robed choir member,” said Richling in a statement. “Part of our mission as bandsmen is to honor all of those who have served in our nation’s military and connect the public to the stories of our service members. We aim to inspire young folks, to know they can make a difference in our world, no matter what they choose to do in their lives. We are able to use music as a tool to accomplish our mission and the band has been an essential tool for military leadership.”

“It’s important to teach our students to remember and reflect on those Americans who have fought to keep our country safe,” said Central High School Associate Principal Jeff Axness in the same statement. “It’s a day for all of us to honor and respect those from the armed forces that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”