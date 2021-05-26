Cooling down with much more comfortable conditions

Yesterday brought the last of the heat and humidity for the week. As a cold front swept in, thunderstorms brought lightning, small hail and gusty winds. Now conditions are going to return to more seasonal conditions.

Skies are clearing out this morning as dew points and temperatures drop. Temperatures are comfortable in the 50s and 60s. Throughout the day temperatures will slightly warm back into the 70s. Sunshine will dominate for much of the day before clouds gradually return tonight.

Tomorrow morning, you are going to want to grab the light jacket and umbrella out the door. Showers will become widespread tomorrow by mid-morning. There is no threat for severe weather, just a good dose of rainfall. Highs will stay chilly in the 50s with strong northeasterly winds.

Rainfall will taper off early Friday. Skies will gradually bring back sunshine by sunset. Yet, temperatures again will hold into the 50s.

The weekend forecast is looking quiet as conditions warm back up. Saturday will be sunny but cool with highs in the 60s. Then Sunday clouds will return with a slight chance for showers late in the evening.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett