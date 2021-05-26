Dahl Automotive Group donates to YMCA

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Dahl Automotive Group and Dahl Subaru donate $25,500 to the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse.

Dahl Subaru and Subaru of America team up every year with the 'Share The Love' event that contributes needed funds to five different programs in the La Crosse area.

Of the donation, VP of Dahl Automotive Group's Holdings and Owner, Jansen Dahl said "Giving back just feels good. Subaru of America realizes that, Dahl Subaru realizes that, my family realizes it and so does the Y. Subaru donates a portion, we match and then we end up with a check over $25,000 and so giving back to an organization like the Y just makes a ton of sense."

The Dahl Family YMCA will use the donation to fund feeding the youth an their families through the mobile meals, school meals and grocery distribution programs.

At the donation ceremony held at the La Crosse 'Y', Jansen handed the "big check" over to Jennie Melde, Youth Development Coordinator and Bill Soper, CEO of the YMCA. Several members of Dahl Subaru and YMCA staff were also on hand for the ceremony.

Jennie Melde said the funds are truly needed, she said. "From March to December of 2020 we served 110,000 meals out in the community, and so in 2021, it's no different. We'll be serving over 200,000 meals and so this donation helps us get food in the hands of the youth and families who need it."