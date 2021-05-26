“Dancing Lessons” opens this Saturday at Commonweal Theatre

(WXOW) - An unlikely tale of love is coming to the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro this summer.

"Dancing Lessons" opens this Saturday and runs until August 29th. The play by Mark Germain sees a brilliant dancer whose world crashes after a life-changing accident intertwine with a brilliant college professor who has Asperger's syndrome.

The play is directed by Rachel Kuhnle and will feature professional ensemble residents Lizzy Andretta and Josiah Laubenstein.

"Dancing Lessons" contains adult language and themes and is recommended for mature audiences only. Commonweal Theatre will continue to follow state and federal COVID-19 guidelines and limit capacity, have assigned seating, and social distancing. No general admission is available at the door.

Watch a preview of the show and order your tickets right here: https://commonwealtheatre.org/our-season/dancing-lessons/