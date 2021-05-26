Elementary school principal tries new tactic to encourage students to read

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A local elementary school tried out a creative strategy in an effort to get students to read more.

Students at Hintgen Elementary completed a reading challenge, meeting their goal of reading 250,000 minutes in one month. To help them complete the challenge, participants were given reading supplies, including a new book, flashlight, coloring materials, reading log, reading pouch, and snacks.

To encourage students to continue to read more, a large honeycomb was used to track the school's progress throughout the challenge. Each honeycomb, which represented 1,000 reading minutes, turned gold once participants met their next benchmark.

As a reward for reaching their goal, all grade levels were able to take part in turning their principal, Mrs. Oliver, into an ice cream sundae. Students gathered outside to take their turn at dumping ice cream and various toppings, including chocolate sauce, caramel, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries on Mrs. Oliver.

According to Hintgen Elementary Amy Oliver, after a year of online learning, she was happy to try this new tactic to encourage students to read.

"I think both the students and the staff loved the opportunity to get their principal in a fun way that was exciting," said Oliver. "The kids have been really motivated for this and looking forward to this for days."

Oliver stated she is excited to see how much students can read next fall, as she hopes the school can continue this momentum and reach a total of one million minutes.



