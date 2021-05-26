Skip to Content

Fiala, Wild force Game 7 with 3-0 victory over Vegas

11:05 pm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series. The first round series moves back to Las Vegas for the decisive Game 7 on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche await in the second round. Ryan Hartman scored first and Nick Bjugstad tacked on the last goal in support of Talbot, who made 23 stops.

Associated Press

