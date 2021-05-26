GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are reviving negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan. On Tuesday, they prepared a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a week of progress was expected. Talks over the infrastructure investment are at a crossroads as Biden reaches for a top legislative priority. The White House is assessing whether Biden can strike a deal with Republicans or whether he will go it alone with Democrats.