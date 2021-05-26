Here’s what the community wants the old Kmart building to become:

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Neighboring community members want a space for senior citizens, affordable housing and a Trader Joe's to occupy the empty Kmart building on State Road.

County supervisor and neighbor Gary Padesky said the worst thing that could happen is it sits there as an empty space for years.

"People are just eager for something to be there but they want to see the right fit," Padesky said. "And they keep saying, 'Well the city has already made up their mind of what's going to go in there.' The city has nothing to do with what's going to in there again unless there's a zoning change. The city doesn't own it. They want to work with the developer."

Three Sixty Real Estate is developing the space and they held a public input session on Wednesday.

"Being local, part of that is purely just community pride and what does our community grow up to be and what does it look like for the next generation?" Three Sixty Real Estate owner Marvin Wanders said. "We have the skill set to do this project and so we're employing that skill set."

Marsha Flanagan wants space for the elderly community members to exercise and gather after too much time a part.

"Isolation is not good for anyone but it's really not good for seniors and so it's really important to have that ability to meet," she said.

Flanagan meets with seniors at churches and golf courses because their group is too big to fit in other space. She wants a more permanent fix.

"We get regularly either too big for them and we can't access that anymore or they just don't want to accommodate us," she said. "So it'd be nice to have a place where we could just depend on."

Wanders said the will take about 60 days to put together sketches to show what's economically feasible and balance the plan with what the community wants.

He said they will hold another meeting to see if their ideas mesh.