John Warner met Liz Taylor at dinner — with Queen Elizabeth

John Warner was a powerful figure in the U.S. Senate, a centrist Republican whose influence was key in military affairs. But before all that, he became famous as the sixth husband of movie star Elizabeth Taylor. They met on a blind date when the British ambassador asked Warner to escort Taylor to an embassy dinner for Queen Elizabeth. They married months later, and crowds swarmed Warner’s senate campaign for a glimpse of his wife. The marriage didn’t last — Taylor wasn’t used to feeling isolated while Warner focused on politics. Eventually they drifted apart. But both remained friends after their divorce.