Judges, lawyers in MH17 trial visit wreckage of plane

GILZE-RIJEN AIR BASE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges and lawyers in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 have visited the wreckage of the plane at a Dutch military air base. The Boeing 777’s cockpit and front section of the fuselage were partially pieced together from wreckage recovered after the plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. The judges walked around the wreckage and climbed steps to a gantry that allowed them to see inside the partial reconstruction. Lawyers visited after the judges had left. An international investigation concluded that a Buk missile blew the plane flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur out of the sky.