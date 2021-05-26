Leading Dems seek input on ‘public option’ health care plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two leading congressional Democrats are calling for ideas on a “public option” health insurance plan, a campaign promise of President Joe Biden’s that faces long odds politically. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey say the wide-ranging request they issued Wednesday is a first step toward crafting legislation. A new public health plan modeled on Medicare has been a longstanding goal for liberals and Biden embraced it in the 2020 presidential campaign. But insurers oppose the idea and hospitals and doctors are wary. Republicans are likely to resurrect charges of a lurch toward “socialism.”