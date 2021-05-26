Man charged with 9 counts in downtown Minneapolis shootout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused in a downtown Minneapolis shootout that left two dead and many others wounded is facing nine charges. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 24-year-old Jawan Carroll, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder. Prosecutors say Carroll is a known gang member. Witnesses told investigators that Carroll and 24-year-old Christopher R. Jones Jr. of Brooklyn Park, fired repeatedly at each other early Saturday morning, catching others in the crossfire. Jones was killed, as was a bystander celebrating his graduation from college.