Man involved in earlier crash fatally hit by large truck

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Polk County authorities say a driver they had been seeking after finding an abandoned, crashed car was killed when he walked out of tall grass and into the path of a commercial truck. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release 36-year-old Joshua Haman, of Pella, died Tuesday morning near the intersection of Highway 163 and NE 108th Street. Investigators say the incident began around 5 a.m. Tuesday, when the car Haman was driving went into a ditch and rolled. Deputies called to the scene found the wreckage, but could not find Haman. Hours later, investigators say, Haman walked out of an overgrown ditch on Highway 163 not far from the crash scene and into the path of truck carrying a garbage dumpster.