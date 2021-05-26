Many COVID-19 restrictions ending, not eviction moratorium

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota housing officials are urging state legislators to proceed carefully in negotiating an end to a moratorium on rental property evictions.

While other coronavirus restrictions are being lifted, lawmakers have failed to reach a compromise on ending the eviction moratorium.

Because of COVID-19, landlords dealing with loud parties, police calls and threatening behavior haven’t been able to evict misbehaving tenants.

Those behind on rent also could not be evicted due to the executive order aimed at keeping people in stable housing during the pandemic.