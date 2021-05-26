TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - In Tomah, newly appointed Chief of Police Scott Holum has been on the job for a little more than a month. But he's no stranger to the Tomah Police Department.

Scott Holum began his police career at the Tomah Police Department. In May 1999, he was only Officer Holum but worked his way up the ranks and 22 years later he sits in the Police Chief's office.

Chief Holum says although recently appointed, he's been groomed for the position for several years. He spent six years as a Lieutenant and then moved up to Assistant Police Chief where he learned the ins and outs of what all entails a Chief's duties.

But going through the Wisconsin Police and Fire Commission selection process was just a small part of what got him to this position. Chief Holum credits his years of training and experience along with his education that prepared him for continued development. To expand his training, the City of Tomah sent him to the Wisconsin Command College and also the FBI National Academy to further his professional growth.

Of the transition to his new role, he said "It's been smooth. I have developed relationships internally and externally, so it's not like I'm jumping into a new arena. I know city officials, I know stakeholders in the community, so it's been a smooth transition. But it's definitely busy, there's not enough hours in the day for sure."

Chief Holum has an organization to run but at the same time he has to meet the demands of the community. Between meetings, emails and running the station, there are only so many hours in the day which takes dedication and strong time management.

Our interview with Chief Holum coincidentally aligned with the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin.

He discussed several ways his department has stayed ahead of the curve in light of recent calls for reform. "I think police reform is a conversation to be had. We've all seen the incidents that have occurred around the country. That's not happening here, those types of incidents, and I'm thankful for that. But a lot of these things in police reform we're already doing. We've had body cameras for 12 or 15 years, and there's no choke holds, that's banned in our policies unless it's a deadly force situation. So we've always been ahead of the curve. We're always looking to improve."

Chief Holum also says the department goes through rigorous training that focuses on mental health of his officers and their interactions with the community. Officers go through Critical Incident technique (CI) training and they train with outside agencies, such as the VA, to conduct de-escalation and anti-bias training.

Chief Holum is also excited that a therapy dog will be welcomed to the department in the fall and the Community Service Officer will be the handler. The dog will be a useful tool in enhancing the connection with folks in the Tomah area.

Chief Holum is looking forward to improving the station in other ways. Like bringing in new technology to make things more efficient and easier to manage is a goal he wants in order to give more time back to his officers.

And thinking back to when he was a young officer, many things have changed at the Tomah Police Department. But Chief Holum is excited that one day he can say that he started and finished his career at one police department, which is very uncommon these days.