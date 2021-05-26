Michigan man exonerated of murder after 32 years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A man convicted of a fatal stabbing in suburban Detroit has been exonerated after 32 years in prison. Authorities say Gilbert Poole Jr. was wrongly convicted with faulty evidence, including bite marks. For years, Poole had challenged his murder conviction with expertise from the Innocence Project at WMU-Cooley Law School. A judge dismissed the conviction Wednesday at the request of the state attorney general, clearing the way for Poole’s release from prison. Poole was grateful during a video court hearing. He says his odyssey in the criminal justice system was like “standing in the furnace.”