Minnesota Update: 12K finish with COVID vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Figures released Wednesday from the Minnesota Department of Health show another 12,000 people are now done with the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the data states that 2,524,113 people or 45.4 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,871,544 persons, or 51.6 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH data from Monday, the most recently available, show that 56 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 51.9 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 99 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH. 95 percent have completed the vaccination process.

Winona County has had 48.9 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 44.6 percent have completed the vaccine series. 89 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 87 percent are done with getting vaccinated against the virus.

There were 12 additional deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 7,393 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,422 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update there were 438 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had four new cases, while Houston County saw two new cases. Fillmore County had one. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 599,909 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,562 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 43,126 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 587,692 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,864,050. The Department reported that about 4,234,616 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 31,947 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,474 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.