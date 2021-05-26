Minutes in Motion participants mark nearly 4.7 million minutes of exercise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During the annual six-week period for this year's Minutes in Motion, participants logged nearly 4.7 million minutes of activity.

Gundersen Health System's event ran from March 29 through May 9.

More than 3,300 people in 18 states took part in this year's physical activity challenge. Participants, either as individuals or as a part of a team, had a goal of being active an average of 30 minutes a day for six weeks. Any activity counted as exercise such as walking, biking, running, or even doing housework or yardwork.

“Minutes in Motion has successfully encouraged and motivated participants to incorporate movement into their daily routine,” says McKenna Schmidt, Gundersen wellness education specialist said in a statement. “This challenge goes beyond just promoting people to be active though. It also strengthens relationships and communities. To see people participate from many different states is remarkable. We hope to continue to expand the program in the future and reach more individuals.”

During the six weeks of Minutes in Motion, prizes were given to those who met certain benchmarks. In all, Gundersen awarded 30 people prizes this year.