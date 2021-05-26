New summer food program provides meals for local students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the school year comes to a close, many students are left hungry, as they rely on their school for food.

According to officials, the thousands of children around the area that rely on free and reduced-cost breakfasts and lunches at school are at an increased risk of going hungry during the summer months. In an attempt to limit this, the La Crosse School District partnered up with local organizations to help students access meals.

The district stated it provides those that are 18-years-old or younger with complimentary meals and snacks at more than 25 locations. For a full list of specific locations and times, click here.

Besides the school district, the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, Salvation Army of La Crosse County, Boys and Girls Club, Gundersen Health System, Hunger Task Force, and City of La Crosse Parks & Recreation are partnering in the summer food project.

School District of La Crosse School Nutrition Director Marilyn Volden said she has a passion for helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their students.

“We’ll always support the needs of our students and families but especially now during these times of unprecedented circumstances we want those in our community to know we continue to have their backs,” said Volden.

The summer food program plans to maintain the nutrition standards of school meal programs, focusing on providing fruits and vegetables, milk, whole grains, and sensible calorie levels.

In addition to the new joint program, many others in the community are also taking action to help strengthen food security, drive down hunger, and put a greater emphasis on the importance of nutrition.

According to YMCA Director of Youth Development Jennie Melde, hunger has a lasting impact on a child.

"Without access to nutrition-filled meals, kids can’t focus, become agitated, engage in risky behavior and ultimately, can’t reach their full potential," said Melde. "The summer food Program helps make sure kids can enjoy healthy and delicious meals and snacks all summer long."

Other experts, including BGCGL Director of Community Engagement Teigen Haye, said feeding local youth is just one of the ways the community can help ensure that it continues to be a place of learning and growth.