Ohio to announce 1st winners of Vax-a-Million lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is ready to announce the first winners of its Vax-a-Million incentive prizes meant to boost lagging vaccination rates. The lottery provides five $1 million prizes to adults and five full-ride college scholarships to teens. Winners will be announced weekly at the end of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show beginning Wednesday night. More than 2.7 million adults registered for the money prize and more than 100,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered for the scholarship. The lottery is open to permanent Ohio residents who have received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first part of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.