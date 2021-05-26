Oman protests see police fire tear gas in flashpoint city

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Oman have fired tear gas at demonstrators in a flashpoint city amid unrest over the sultanate’s floundering economy and mass layoffs. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the police action Wednesday in Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Muscat. Demonstrators had marched and collected around an overpass that has been a rallying point. Activists posted videos online showing some demonstrators responding by throwing rocks. Oman already faced economic trouble with tens of billions of dollars of outstanding debts and trouble finding enough work for its young people. The coronavirus pandemic has worsened that trouble.