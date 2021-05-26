Onalaska seniors walk through elementary schools in their caps and gowns

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska senior class walked through the halls of elementary schools in their caps and gowns on Wednesday morning as students cheered them on prior to graduation.

Onalaska seniors gathered at Northern Hills Elementary to walk through the halls one last time. Students and staff held pom poms and cheered loudly as they made their way through the halls. Northern Hills Principal Lalisha Olson said it's a tradition they have done for several years.

"It's really exciting to be able to show the students that this is what can happen when we work hard and we do our jobs at school. We graduate and then we have bright futures afterwards," said Olson.

She said they didn't get to do the walk through last year so it was nice to be able to give the seniors some sense of normalcy before they graduate on Friday.