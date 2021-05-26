One taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Vernon County

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - A Westby man is hurt after a crash Tuesday evening near Hillsboro.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the Town of Forest at the intersection of County Road P and County Road V at approximately 6 p.m.

A pickup driven by 31-year-old Logan Egge was headed north on County V and failed to stop at the stop sign according to the sheriff's office. His truck hit a car belonging to Linda Jordan of La Farge.

Her vehicle ended up in the ditch while Egge's truck went through the ditch and came back out onto County V.

The sheriff's office said that Egge was not wearing his seatbelt at the time. He was taken by Hillsboro EMS to St. Joseph's Hospital with unknown injuries according to the sheriff's office.