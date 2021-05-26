PG&E to pay $43.4M in 3 counties burned by its fraying grid

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will pay $43.4 million to government agencies in three Northern California counties to cover bills left behind from wildfires ignited during the past two years by the beleaguered utility’s long-neglected power grid. The settlements announced Wednesday will cover some of the costs incurred by 10 government agencies during the Kincade Fire that destroyed more than 100 homes in Sonoma County during October 2019 and the Zogg Fire that killed four people in Shasta County last September. Some of the money will also go to Tehama County, where the Zogg Fire also raged. PG&E is still facing 33 criminal charges for the Kincade Fire.